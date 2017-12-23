Ezekiel Elliott’s return adds punch to Cowboys vs. Seahawks

Each week the Star-Telegram staff will predict the results of Dallas Cowboys games, some NFC East games and other key games around the NFL:
Week 16
Drew Davison
It’s a do-or-die game for each team, but the Cowboys have momentum with Ezekiel Elliott’s return. Seattle, on the other hand, is reeling. Cowboys 27, Seahawks 20
Never miss a local story.
New Orleans 24, Atlanta 23
Carolina 28, Tampa Bay 17
New York Giants 17, Arizona 14
Washington 20, Denver 16
Mac Engel
Return of Zeke is enough for their fourth consecutive win against a Seattle team that is about done. Cowboys 31, Seahawks 20
New Orleans 35, Atlanta 31
Carolina 27, Tampa Bay 17
Arizona 17, New York Giants 13
Washington 17, Denver 13
Stefan Stevenson
Ezekiel Elliott comes back with a bang, leading the Cowboys to a big win over the Seahawks. Cowboys 42, Seahawks 17
New Orleans 34, Atlanta 24
Carolina 27, Tampa Bay 24
Arizona 20, New York Giants 10
Washington 30, Denver 28
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Zeke is back. The train keeps rolling. Cowboys 24, Seahawks 21
New Orleans 32, Atlanta 30
Carolina 28, Tampa Bay 18
Arizona 19, New York Giants 17
Washington 28, Denver 25
Comments