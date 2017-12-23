Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is back on the field and looking for daylight once again.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is back on the field and looking for daylight once again. Jim Cowsert Special to the Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is back on the field and looking for daylight once again. Jim Cowsert Special to the Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott’s return adds punch to Cowboys vs. Seahawks

Star-Telegram

December 23, 2017 12:23 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Each week the Star-Telegram staff will predict the results of Dallas Cowboys games, some NFC East games and other key games around the NFL:

Week 16

Drew Davison

It’s a do-or-die game for each team, but the Cowboys have momentum with Ezekiel Elliott’s return. Seattle, on the other hand, is reeling. Cowboys 27, Seahawks 20

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

New Orleans 24, Atlanta 23

Carolina 28, Tampa Bay 17

New York Giants 17, Arizona 14

Washington 20, Denver 16

Mac Engel

Return of Zeke is enough for their fourth consecutive win against a Seattle team that is about done. Cowboys 31, Seahawks 20

New Orleans 35, Atlanta 31

Carolina 27, Tampa Bay 17

Arizona 17, New York Giants 13

Washington 17, Denver 13

Stefan Stevenson

Ezekiel Elliott comes back with a bang, leading the Cowboys to a big win over the Seahawks. Cowboys 42, Seahawks 17

New Orleans 34, Atlanta 24

Carolina 27, Tampa Bay 24

Arizona 20, New York Giants 10

Washington 30, Denver 28

Clarence E. Hill Jr.

Zeke is back. The train keeps rolling. Cowboys 24, Seahawks 21

New Orleans 32, Atlanta 30

Carolina 28, Tampa Bay 18

Arizona 19, New York Giants 17

Washington 28, Denver 25

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

    The Oakland Raiders fell to the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in a game where the referee made a ruling on 4th down by using a folded index card in the fourth quarter.

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling
Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys
Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

View More Video