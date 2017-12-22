Tyron Smith works out, still questionable for game against Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith took a step toward playing in Sunday’s game vs. Seattle.
The All-Pro left tackle went through the early portion of practice open to the media Friday, and is officially listed as questionable for the game.
Smith exited in the third quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders with a right knee injury. A magnetic resonance imaging test revealed Smith sprained his LCL.
“We’ll just see what he’s able to do,” coach Jason Garrett said. “Hopefully, he continues to progress.”
Smith will be a game-time decision after going through a pregame workout.
“The workout is really intended to see where they are from a movement standpoint, see if they’re able to be functional in what they’re going to be asked to do in the next three hours,” Garrett said.
Smith missed two games earlier this season with a groin injury, and has also managed a back issue much of the season. But he still remains one of the top tackles in the game as he was voted to a fifth consecutive Pro Bowl earlier this week.
Smith has given up three sacks, including one last Sunday to the Oakland Raiders’ Khalil Mack, and has been flagged for holding a career-high five times.
If Smith is not able to play, the Cowboys would turn to swing tackle Byron Bell to fill his void. Bell served as his replacement against Oakland, and was called for holding once.
Defensively, the Cowboys will be without David Irving (concussion) a third consecutive game. He's been ruled out as he's yet to clear concussion protocol.
Cornerback Orlando Scandrick (back), meanwhile, is questionable. He said he didn’t know what his status would be Friday.
“It’s been three weeks. I don’t think the bone has healed,” Scandrick said. “It’s not my call.”
Nose tackle Richard Ash (shoulder), who joined Irving as the only players who didn't practice Friday, is also questionable.
Other players listed as questionable include RT La'el Collins (back), defensive end Benson Mayowa (back) and wide receiver Brice Butler (foot).
The rest on the injury report -- defensive linemen Maliek Collins (foot) and DeMarcus Lawrence (back); and linebackers Justin Durant (concussion), Anthony Hitchens (knee) and Sean Lee (hamstring/ back) -- are expected to be available.
