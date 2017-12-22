Dallas Cowboys practice squad player Jameill Showers has played the role of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson this week.
Dallas Cowboys

Jameill Showers emulates Russell Wilson for Cowboys

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

December 22, 2017 03:54 PM

FRISCO

Jameill Showers is spending most of his time these days working as a defensive back on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad.

But this week he returned to quarterback roots. The former Texas A&M and UTEP player has been charged with the difficult task of running the scout team and emulating Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

All signs indicate Showers did an impressive show replicating the elusive and versatile Wilson.

“He did a great job for us. He gave us a great look,” linebacker Sean Lee said. “Jameill is an unbelievable athlete. He can do so many things and really has done well in his transition to defense.

“But when you put him back at quarterback, you see how talented he is throwing the ball and running. He gave us an incredible look.”

Showers has been with the Cowboys since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2015, and has been used in a variety of roles. His versatility makes him an asset for the organization.

Showers had no issues reverting back to quarterback and doing his best Wilson impression.

Wilson is known for his elusiveness and ability to extend plays. He’s having another solid season doing just that this season for the Seahawks, who are fighting for their playoff hopes much like the Cowboys.

“For me, it was just dropping back, setting up, letting the D-line get their rush and just taking off from there and making them contain me,” Showers said. “That’s what they’re going to have to do this weekend.

“It didn’t feel unnatural cause I was more of an athletic quarterback. It’s not really out of my character or anything like that. It was pretty fun.”

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

  Comments  

