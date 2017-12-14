Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence may avoid fine after ripping refs

DeMarcus Lawrence hasn’t been fined for his rant ripping officials after last Sunday’s game. There’s a chance the Dallas Cowboys defensive end will avoid it, too, despite his harsh words toward officials following the New York Giants game.
Lawrence hadn’t received notification of a fine as of Thursday, and may be in the clear.
“I spoke about it, put it behind me and that’s over with,” Lawrence said on Thursday. “The only response is from y’all [the media] trying to get me a fine.”
A league source said players are afforded “a lot of leeway” in their postgame remarks.
“We understand the emotions involved, especially immediately following the game,” the source said.
Lawrence criticized officials for a perceived lack of holding calls against opposing offensive linemen and tight ends. In the past 10 games, the Cowboys’ D-line has drawn just two holding penalties by opposing linemen and tight ends.
In that same stretch, Cowboys offensive linemen and tight ends have been called for 18 holds.
After the game, Lawrence ranted: “The refs are out there for nothing so we just came out and did our job. I didn’t see a holding call in the last five games and it’s ridiculous that the refs are out here just looking at me getting tackled by offensive linemen. It’s like, ‘C’mon, if you’re going to be out here, do your job.’
“I have a family to come home to. If you’re trying to protect quarterbacks, you’ve got to protect me too. If you’re going to do it, you have to do it on both sides. If you’re going to call some BS on my O-line, you got to call on their O-line too.”
Lawrence ended his tirade with a “[Expletive] the refs.”
Lawrence ranks second in the NFL with 13 1/2 sacks and the Cowboys as a team are tied for 13th in the league with 32. But the Cowboys haven’t recorded a sack in three of the past four games, including Sunday when Giants quarterback Eli Manning threw it 46 times.
“It ain’t frustrating for me. I don’t think it’s frustrating for any of us,” Lawrence said Thursday. “We know we’re putting pressure on the quarterback. Some teams are getting it out quicker than others, but we come to work each and every day.”
Before his interview session in the locker room, Lawrence made a brief appearance as defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli spoke with reporters.
“I had a wise talk with a man and he told me, ‘It ain’t holding unless they call it,’” Lawrence said. “I just want to say, sorry refs. I apologize. I’ll get it right.”
Lawrence later said the “wise man” was coach Jason Garrett, who has attempted to downplay Lawrence’s comments and the holding differential in recent days.
But Lawrence made it clear that he doesn’t want to be fined.
“I’m not looking for no fine,” Lawrence said. “I felt some type of way at that moment. Like I said, I got it off my chest. It’s done and over with. I already apologized to the refs about it and, like I said, it’s behind me.”
