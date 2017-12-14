More Videos

    The Dallas Cowboys found enough big plays, including a 50-yard touchdown catch by Dez Bryant and a 54-yard reception by Cole Beasley to pull away against the New York Giants 30-10 at Met Life Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys

Rod Smith’s play catching attention of trading card industry

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

December 14, 2017 02:10 PM

UPDATED 58 MINUTES AGO

Rod Smith is on the trading card map in a special way.

Smith rushed six times for 47 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 113 yards, both career highs, in the Dallas Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the New York Giants last week.

Panini America took note.

After the big game by Smith and Dak Prescott, who passed for a career-high 332 yards and three touchdowns, Panini America, the official trading card partner of the NFL, released special cards on PaniniInstant.com.

The cards will only offered for on 24 hours, ending at 2 p.m. CST on Friday, and is available in a base version, numbered to 50, numbered to 25, numbered to 10, numbered to 5 and one-of-one on a first-come basis.

Smith, who is in his second season with Dallas, became the ninth Cowboys running back to have a 100-yard receiving game and the first since Lance Dunbar did it on Sept. 27, 2015.

For the season, Smith has 46 carries for 209 yards and three touchdowns. His longest run this season is 45 yards. He also has 13 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown, the 81-yarder against the Giants.

The Cowboys play at Oakland Sunday night.

