Rod Smith’s play catching attention of trading card industry

Rod Smith is on the trading card map in a special way.

Smith rushed six times for 47 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 113 yards, both career highs, in the Dallas Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the New York Giants last week.

Panini America took note.

After the big game by Smith and Dak Prescott, who passed for a career-high 332 yards and three touchdowns, Panini America, the official trading card partner of the NFL, released special cards on PaniniInstant.com.

The cards will only offered for on 24 hours, ending at 2 p.m. CST on Friday, and is available in a base version, numbered to 50, numbered to 25, numbered to 10, numbered to 5 and one-of-one on a first-come basis.

Smith, who is in his second season with Dallas, became the ninth Cowboys running back to have a 100-yard receiving game and the first since Lance Dunbar did it on Sept. 27, 2015.

For the season, Smith has 46 carries for 209 yards and three touchdowns. His longest run this season is 45 yards. He also has 13 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown, the 81-yarder against the Giants.

The Cowboys play at Oakland Sunday night.