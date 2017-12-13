Dak Prescott isn’t going to change playing style after Carson Wentz’s injury

Dak Prescott isn’t going to alter his playing style.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is a running threat every time he has the ball in his hands, and intends to keep that part of his game in tact even though it comes with added injury risk.

The questions of Prescott’s playing style come on the heels of Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz sustaining a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament tear in his left knee last weekend on a running play against the Los Angeles Rams.

Prescott said he was saddened by the news, but vowed that it wouldn’t alter how he approaches the game.

“No, I’m not going to put that in my mind,” Prescott said. “I don’t think anybody is. That’s part of the game. That just comes with it. Us running quarterbacks, we know that we’re susceptible to that when we’re running.

“For me, it’s just about going to get what I can. If I need to get that touchdown, or in his case right there, it was needed. He went and got it. That’s just him being a competitor. I’ll treat the game the same way as I’ve been playing.”

Prescott had a highlight play earlier this season when he somersaulted into the end zone against the Arizona Cardinals. He is tied for most rushing TDs by a quarterback this season with five, and set the Cowboys’ record for most by a quarterback with six last season.

But he’s also been cautious of knowing when to slide to the ground.

It’s a split-second decision most of the time.

“I guess you just got to take into account how much you want that touchdown and how much you need that first down,” Prescott said. “Other than that, it’s just about protecting yourself.”

Prescott averages just 3.5 carries and 22.2 rushing yards a game. That’s just a fraction of how much he ran the ball in college at Mississippi State.

But it’s a key part of his game that defenses must account for even though everybody knows the risk involved.

After all, Prescott injured his throwing hand after pitching the ball on an option play against the Washington Redskins last month. He’s played through the injury, but there’s no question the running game makes him more prone to injuries.

“It’s real. It’s definitely real,” Prescott said. “You’re more susceptible to [getting] hit and these guys hit hard. It’s different than college. I’m taking all those things into account, but I’m going to play smart. I’m going to keep my competitive edge while doing that.”