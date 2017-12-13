More Videos

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history 333

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history

Pause
Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting 99

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's 'down' year 85

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's "down" year

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 103

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 45

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 36

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 247

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 70

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level 79

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level

The Dallas Cowboys found enough big plays, including a 50-yard touchdown catch by Dez Bryant and a 54-yard reception by Cole Beasley to pull away against the New York Giants 30-10 at Met Life Stadium. Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com
The Dallas Cowboys found enough big plays, including a 50-yard touchdown catch by Dez Bryant and a 54-yard reception by Cole Beasley to pull away against the New York Giants 30-10 at Met Life Stadium. Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Hungry? Dak Prescott has an offering inside the 2017 Dallas Cowboys Cookbook

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

December 13, 2017 12:33 PM

Did you know Ezekiel Elliott’s and Tyron Smith’s favorite book is The Great Gatsby? Or Zack Martin’s dream vacation is Australia? What about Dak Prescott having a pet pit bull named Legend?

Those are among the interesting tidbits fans will find out in the Cowboys’ annual family cookbook that is on sale today for $29.95. Books can be purchased at the Cowboys’ pro shop at AT&T Stadium, or online at www.HappyHillFarm.org.

The book features recipes from members of the organization themselves, or their favorites from The Star or AT&T Stadium chefs.

Prescott has gone with the ‘Cowboys Hamburger,’ a burger featuring mushroom and onion puree, bread crumbs and onions from Legends Hospitality chef Jerry de la Riva. Jason Witten offers information on how to make 15-minute Herb-Crusted Pork Chops and Rice, courtesy of a recipe from Albertsons/ Tom Thumb.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But the most entertaining part might be the Q&A’s with players. Nicknames range from “Blacc” for defensive tackle Maliek Collins to “Boobie” for running back Rod Smith after Boobie Miles of Friday Night Lights fame.

Tyron Smith says he inspired by “my dad that passed away.” Taco Charlton answered with “my mother,” and David Irving said his daughter Zoe.

Vacations range from Tokyo for Joe Looney to Alaska for Ryan Switzer to Italy for Jason Garrett.

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history 333

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history

Pause
Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting 99

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's 'down' year 85

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's "down" year

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 103

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 45

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 36

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 247

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 70

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level 79

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting

View More Video