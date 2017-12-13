Hungry? Dak Prescott has an offering inside the 2017 Dallas Cowboys Cookbook

Did you know Ezekiel Elliott’s and Tyron Smith’s favorite book is The Great Gatsby? Or Zack Martin’s dream vacation is Australia? What about Dak Prescott having a pet pit bull named Legend?

Those are among the interesting tidbits fans will find out in the Cowboys’ annual family cookbook that is on sale today for $29.95. Books can be purchased at the Cowboys’ pro shop at AT&T Stadium, or online at www.HappyHillFarm.org.

The book features recipes from members of the organization themselves, or their favorites from The Star or AT&T Stadium chefs.

Prescott has gone with the ‘Cowboys Hamburger,’ a burger featuring mushroom and onion puree, bread crumbs and onions from Legends Hospitality chef Jerry de la Riva. Jason Witten offers information on how to make 15-minute Herb-Crusted Pork Chops and Rice, courtesy of a recipe from Albertsons/ Tom Thumb.

But the most entertaining part might be the Q&A’s with players. Nicknames range from “Blacc” for defensive tackle Maliek Collins to “Boobie” for running back Rod Smith after Boobie Miles of Friday Night Lights fame.

Tyron Smith says he inspired by “my dad that passed away.” Taco Charlton answered with “my mother,” and David Irving said his daughter Zoe.

Vacations range from Tokyo for Joe Looney to Alaska for Ryan Switzer to Italy for Jason Garrett.