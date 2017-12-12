Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants. The Cowboys are still mathematically in the playoff chase.
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys among 23 teams trying to grab 10 playoff spots with 3 weeks left

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

December 12, 2017 04:46 PM

Week 15 is here and the scramble to get into the playoffs is in desperation mode for many teams.

With three weeks left in the regular season, there are 23 teams trying to claim the final 10 playoff spots.

Pittsburgh (11-2) and Philadelphia (11-2) are in as division champions. Those teams are playing for postseason byes the rest of the way.

For everyone else, it’s a mad scramble.

The Eagles, the NFC East champions, have completed a “worst-to-first” turnaround. The Dallas Cowboys (7-6), who play at Oakland Sunday night, accomplished the same feat last season, going from 4-12 in 2015 to 13-3 last season.

For the 14th time in the past 15 seasons, at least one team finished in first place in its division the season after finishing in last or tied for last place.

Four more teams can clinch playoff spots in Week 15, which begins Thursday and includes two games on Saturday.

New England and Jacksonville in the AFC and Minnesota and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC can each clinch playoff berths this week.

New England (10-3) plays at Pittsburgh and Jacksonville (9-4) hosts Houston (4-9) on Sunday. Also on Sunday, Minnesota hosts Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Rams (9-4) play at Seattle (8-5)

Dallas Cowboys 2017 Schedule

Sept. 10 Cowboys 19, New York Giants 3

Sept. 17 Denver 42, Cowboys 17

Sept. 25 Cowboys 28, Arizona 17

Oct. 1 Los Angeles Rams 35, Cowboys 30

Oct. 8 Green Bay 35, Cowboys 31.

Oct. 15 Bye

Oct. 22 Cowboys 40, San Francisco 10

Oct. 29 Cowboys 33, Washington 19

Nov. 5 Cowboys 28, Kansas City 17

Nov. 12 Atlanta 27, Cowboys 7

Nov. 19 Philadelphia 37, Cowboys 9

Nov. 23 L.A. Chargers 28, Cowboys 6

Nov. 30 Cowboys 38, Washington 14

Dec. 10 Cowboys 30, New York Giants 10

Dec. 17 at Raiders (KXAS/5) 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 24 vs. Seattle (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Philadelphia (KDFW/4) Noon

