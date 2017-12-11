More Videos

Dallas Cowboys

La'el Collins and his herniated disc hold up well against Giants’ Pierre-Paul

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

December 11, 2017 04:56 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 1 MINUTES AGO

FRISCO

For the second consecutive week, Dallas Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins played in a game after missing practice all week managing a herniated disc in his back.

And for the second consecutive week, Collins played well, limiting defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to five tackles and no sacks in the Cowboys’ 30-10 victory against the New York Giants Sunday

He did the same to Washington Redskins defensive end Ryan Kerrigan in a 38-14 victory the week before.

Coach Jason Garrett said Collins has done a good job getting mental reps in practice and meetings,but also credits his competitive fire with his success over the past two weeks, sans practice.

“He has done a really nice job the last couple of weeks where he hasn't practiced very much,” Garrett said. “He is getting himself ready by the time he is spending in meetings and walk-through and he is able to go out there and function fairly well. Typically against pretty good players too.

“He is a tough guy. He loves to play football. He has always been a real competitor. And a guy who fights and loves the physical part of the game. He has done a really good job fighting through the injury and getting himself to where he is ready and be effective for 60 minutes.”

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

