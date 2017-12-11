Jerry Jones failed to block Goodell extension, but isn’t finished talking

. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones failed in his bid block a contract extension for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

But has not had his final say on the matter.

Jones put forth a resolution to table the contract talks for six months prior to the agreement that was consummated last week and is worth up to $200 million, according to a confidential report obtained by ESPN.

The deal is done and there is nothing Jones can do about it.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

But Jones will able to raise concerns during the NFL owner’s meeting in Irving on Wednesday as he already on the agenda.

Jones' proposal is on page 10 of the 32-page agenda for this week's league meeting and was submitted on Dec. 1. It is titled Proposed Resolution 2017 G-7, by the Dallas Cowboys, according to the ESPN report.

Jones also had asked for the vote to be taken under a secret ballot.

Among other things, Jones will still get to raise his concerns about the commissioner’s authority regarding disciplinary issues on Wednesday.

In addition to objecting to the financial terms of Goodell’s deal, Jones has been critical of how Goodell has handled the player protests during the national anthem. And he has also been angry with the six-game suspension given to Cowboys’ star running back Ezekiel Elliott for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Jones accused Goodell of an unforgivable breach of trust for initially telling him there would be no suspension for Elliott, who was never charged or arrested in the case.