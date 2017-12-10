Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, left, jukes New York Giants defensive back Brandon Dixon on the way to a touchdown late in the second quarter in Sunday’s 30-10 win at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Bryant, Beasley and Smith come up big when Cowboys needed it

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 10, 2017 03:27 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.

For much of three quarters, it wasn’t a pretty football game. But the Dallas Cowboys found enough big plays, including a 50-yard touchdown catch by Dez Bryant and a 54-yard reception by Cole Beasley to pull away against the New York Giants 30-10 Sunday afternoon at Met Life Stadium.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed 20 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns.

Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant caught three passes for 73 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown catch.

Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley caught three passes for 59 yards, including a 54-yard catch that set up Jason Witten’s go-ahead, 20-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Cowboys running back Rod Smith caught a team-high five passes for a team-high 113 yards, including a game-clinching 81-yard scoring catch late in the fourth quarter. Smith also rushed six times for 47 yards, including a touchdown with three minutes remaining.

Cowboys running back Alfred Morris rushed for 62 yards on 19 carries, including a long of 9 yards.

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee had a huge tackle for a 9-yard loss to force a punt and later an interception deep in Giants territory that set up a Dallas score.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

