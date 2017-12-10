Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws in pre-game warmups at cold MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Dallas Cowboys

It’s cold. Gloves or no gloves for Dak Prescott

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

December 10, 2017 11:34 AM

To get acclimated for today’s game, the Dallas Cowboys practiced outdoors on Thursday at The Star in Frisco because of the temperature.

It’s been chilly in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this week.

Quarterback Dak Prescott practiced throwing with gloves on for the first time. He took the gloves off midway through practice and will likely go without gloves today.

During pre-game warm-ups at cold MetLife Stadium, Prescott threw passes with no glove on his right hand, but he had a glove on his left hand.

He is wearing a hand warmer pouch around his waist.

It’s 37 degrees and sunny at MetLife stadium with winds blowing 11 miles per hour.

