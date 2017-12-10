It’s cold. Gloves or no gloves for Dak Prescott

To get acclimated for today’s game, the Dallas Cowboys practiced outdoors on Thursday at The Star in Frisco because of the temperature.

It’s been chilly in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this week.

Quarterback Dak Prescott practiced throwing with gloves on for the first time. He took the gloves off midway through practice and will likely go without gloves today.

During pre-game warm-ups at cold MetLife Stadium, Prescott threw passes with no glove on his right hand, but he had a glove on his left hand.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

He is wearing a hand warmer pouch around his waist.

It’s 37 degrees and sunny at MetLife stadium with winds blowing 11 miles per hour.