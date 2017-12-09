Rookie tight end Evan Engram is the Giants’ biggest offensive threat

Statistically, the New York Giants are bad on offense.
Playing without injured superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham hasn’t helped.
But there is a silver, or blue in this case, lining for the Giants in the form of rookie tight end Evan Engram out of Ole Miss.
Engram has 51 catches for 569 yards and six touchdowns. The six touchdowns is the most by a rookie tight end in Giants history.
The 2-10 Giants host the 6-6 Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East game on Sunday.
Here’s a look at some key match-ups:
Cowboys safety Byron Jones vs. Giants tight end Evan Engram
Safety Byron Jones has seen his playing time diminish with the coaching staff giving Kavon Frazier more opportunities. But Jones is still considered an elite defensive back when it comes to shutting down hybrid tight ends. Engram fits that mold, which is why the Giants used a first-round pick on him. And Engram appears to have found his stride of late, coming off his best performance with seven catches for 99 yards and a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders last week. Jones and the Cowboys have to contain Engram much like they did in the opener, holding him to four catches for 44 yards in a 19-3 Dallas win.
Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins vs. Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul
La’el Collins has held his own so far in his debut season at right tackle, and is earning more respect from his teammates and coaches for playing through a back injury. Collins has faced stiff tests throughout the season and will see a familiar face in Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul. Pierre-Paul is having a solid season with 6.5 sacks, but failed to get by Collins in the season opener against the Cowboys.
