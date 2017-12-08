Cowboys defensive leader Sean Lee ready to return against Giants

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense is getting their leader back for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.
Linebacker Sean Lee was a full participant in practice Friday, and will return after missing the previous three games with a hamstring injury. That means Anthony Hitchens will start at middle linebacker and Damien Wilson at strong side.
Jaylon Smith will be used in sub packages. Defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli is excited to have Lee back in the lineup.
“All-Pro player, but really an all-pro leader too,” Marinelli said. “It’s going to be fun seeing him and Hitch running good, and 54 [Smith] rolling in. So we’re really excited.”
Even though he’s missed five games with an injury this season, Lee still ranks third on the team with 62 tackles. He’s second with seven tackles for loss.
Right tackle La’el Collins (back) didn’t practice for a second consecutive week and is officially listed as questionable. But Collins declared himself ready to go on Friday.
“I’m fine. I’m good,” Collins said.
Collins said it is beneficial that the Cowboys are facing a team they’ve already played this season, and said he made sure to get as many mental reps as possible this week.
Cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who has broken bones in his back, is listed as questionable but is not expected to play. That means the Cowboys’ top three cornerbacks are rookies in Jourdan Lewis, Chidobe Awuzie and Xavier Woods.
This will mark the first game Marinelli can recall using three rookies as his top cornerbacks.
“The key is you just keep peeling your defense back,” Marinelli said. “Make sure you don’t make mistakes, keep everything in front of us. They’re the ceiling to the whole house, keep it in front of us and make them earn it down the road. Got a lot of confidence.
“They’ve got a lot of energy right now. They’re excited. And so that’s fun. Ears are open. They’re ready to play so it’s our job to help them.”
Defensive tackle David Irving (concussion) didn’t practice this week and has yet to clear concussion protocol. But the team also lists him as questionable.
If Irving isn’t able to go, the Cowboys would start Maliek Collins as the three-technique and Richard Ash as the nose tackle. Collins started the season as the three-technique before moving to nose when Irving returned from a four-game suspension to start the season.
Collins (foot) is questionable, but said he’ll be ready to go.
Other players listed as questionable include wide receiver Brice Butler (foot), linebacker Justin Durant (concussion/ illness) and left tackle Tyron Smith (back/ groin).
Quarterback Dak Prescott (right hand) is also on the injury report but is ready to go. He was a full participant in practice after bruising his throwing hand in the previous game vs. the Redskins.
