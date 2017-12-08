Yes, Cowboys running back Alfred Morris is a cereal killer

Alfred Morris had one of his best games in years against the Washington Redskins last Thursday.

The Dallas Cowboys running back had 127 yards, the fourth-most in his career, on 27 carries. The last time he rushed for that many yards was Nov. 7, 2013, playing for the Redskins against the Minnesota Vikings.

But what did Morris really want to talk about after Thursday’s game?

Banana Nut Cheerios.

Yes, it’s true. Morris, a self-described cereal connoisseur, had found that Banana Nut Cheerios had returned to the grocery aisles. Days later, in the locker room after Thursday’s game, he was still excited about his discovery.

Morris posted a cereal lover’s happy dance on his Twitter account, @FredoSauce, that landed him the promise of a care package from the maker of Cheerios, General Mills.

“I saw a lot of people complaining online a while ago when they were trying to find the cereal, ‘Oh, no, they took out Banana Nut Cheerios,’ ” Morris said. ‘I was like, ‘This is some bull. They took the best Cheerios away,’ but when they brought it back, I was genuinely excited.”

Then Morris got a response from General Mills and he is eagerly awaiting that care package. He has kindly reminded them that he has plenty of space in his pantry.

And Morris even has an idea for a special blend of Cheerios.

“I was always a banana kid and one of my favorite combinations is chocolate, peanut butter and bananas,” he said. “And I actually have some peanut butter-chocolate Cheerios and I plan on mixing then with the Banana Nut Cheerios. In my head this sounds like it’s going to taste good.”

Twitter will tell.