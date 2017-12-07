Cowboys bracing for cold; Prescott tries gloves in practice

The Dallas Cowboys are bracing for the cold weather forecast for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

With temperatures hovering around 40 degrees in North Texas Thursday, the Cowboys practiced outside at The Star to simulate playing in those weather conditions.

Quarterback Dak Prescott tried to throw in gloves for the first time.

He took them off midway through practice, calling it a mistake and is prepared to go glove-free in the cold on Sunday.

“I always think it’s good to practice in the elements that you’re going to be in that week,” tight end Jason Witten said. “It allows you to prepare for it and go through it. But hey, it’s football. This is when it gets fun. If you can’t handle that, you’re not going to win many games and be playing in the games you expect to. I thought it was a good call by Coach (Jason Garrett) to put us out there in it.”

It was a break from the routine for the process-oriented Garrett. The Cowboys normally practice outside on Wednesday, but go inside The Ford Center for practice on Thursdays and Fridays.

“We are going to practice outside,” Garrett said before practice. “I think the weather is real similar today as to what it could be in New York based on what the reports are, so it just makes sense to be out there.”