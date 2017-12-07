Need that perfect gift for the Dallas Cowboys fan in your life?

Looking for that perfect Christmas gift for the Dallas Cowboys’ fan in your life?
You can never go wrong with a bobblehead. And the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum (yes, there is such a place) in Milwaukee, Wis., is offering four Cowboys’ stars in their college uniforms, just in time for the holidays.
Quarterback Dak Prescott (Mississippi State), tight end Jason Witten (Tennessee), and receiver Dez Bryant (Oklahoma State) join Ezekiel Elliott (Ohio State) in the Hall of Fame store. The bobbleheads go for $40.
