Bobbleheads of Dallas Cowboys’ stars Jason Witten, left, Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant are new to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum store.
Dallas Cowboys

Need that perfect gift for the Dallas Cowboys fan in your life?

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 07, 2017 01:55 PM

Looking for that perfect Christmas gift for the Dallas Cowboys’ fan in your life?

You can never go wrong with a bobblehead. And the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum (yes, there is such a place) in Milwaukee, Wis., is offering four Cowboys’ stars in their college uniforms, just in time for the holidays.

Quarterback Dak Prescott (Mississippi State), tight end Jason Witten (Tennessee), and receiver Dez Bryant (Oklahoma State) join Ezekiel Elliott (Ohio State) in the Hall of Fame store. The bobbleheads go for $40.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten in his Tennessee uniform is one of three new Cowboys players bobbleheads available at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum store.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

