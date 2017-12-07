More Videos

Dallas Cowboys

Versatile Anthony Hitchens having his best season with Cowboys

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

December 07, 2017 10:34 AM

December 07, 2017

FRISCO

Anthony Hitchens posted 100-tackle seasons in two of his first three seasons and played in all 48 of a possible 48 regular-season games.

Hitchens missed the first four games of this season, sustaining a tibial plateau fracture in his right knee during the preseason. He’s also battled a groin injury.

But those haven’t prevented Hitchens from having what he described as his best season for the Dallas Cowboys.

Hitchens already has a team-leading eight tackles for loss, double his previous career-high of four last season. Despite missing the first four games, Hitchens ranks second on the team in tackles with 65.

Asked if this is his best season, Hitchens wasted little time in saying, “Oh, yeah. Absolutely. I feel like from my rookie year to now, I’ve grown every year, improved every year. Hopefully, someone sees that.”

Hitchens feels he’s gotten better with more experience and his understanding for Rod Marinelli’s Tampa 2 defense.

As a rookie and in his second season, Hitchens played all three linebacker positions. His versatility continues to be an asset as his natural position is at middle linebacker, but he has the ability to play weakside if Sean Lee is sidelined with an injury.

Hitchens has had to play middle and weakside linebacker in each of the past two seasons.

Hitchens admitted it being a challenge his rookie season, but he is comfortable wherever he is needed nowadays.

“Now it’s natural,” Hitchens said. “Every year I’m switching, so I’m used to it now.”

It’s shown in his production.

The Cowboys play at the New York Giants Sunday.

Hitchens had a team-leading 15 tackles against the Washington Redskins, and continues to impress. He’s done enough to land a second contract when he becomes a free agent, whether it’s with the Cowboys or elsewhere.

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

