Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are looking to win the AFC East this weekend. The Patriot play at Miami Monday night.
Dallas Cowboys

Will your favorite NFL team clinch a playoff berth this week? Here’s how.

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

December 06, 2017 04:11 PM

It’s beginning to look at lot like the NFL playoffs.

And Christmas too.

Week 14 will likely see some teams clinch playoff berths.

Heading the list are the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) and New England Patriots (10-2), who share the best record in the league.

The Dallas Cowboys might be part of the NFC scenarios involving other teams.

The Eagles clinch the NFC East with a win or tie against the Los Angeles Rams or a loss or tie by the Cowboys, who play on the road against the New York Giants.

In the AFC, the Patriots clinch the AFC East with a win or tie against Miami Monday night or a Buffalo loss or tie. The Bills host Indianapolis Sunday.

New Orleans, who play at Atlanta Thursday night, will need some fuzzy math through the weekend to clinch a playoff berth, but it’s possible.

Here’s a look at the other NFL playoff scenarios:

AFC

Pittsburgh Steelers:

▪ Clinches AFC North division with with a win or tie.

▪ Clinch playoff playoff berth with a Buffalo loss.

Jacksonville:

▪ Clinches a playoff berth with a win plus Buffalo loss plus Miami loss or tie plus New York Jets loss or tie plus Los Angeles Chargers loss or tie plus Oakland-Kansas City game does not end in a tie.

NFC

Minnesota:

▪ Clinches NFC North with a win or tie

▪ Clinches NFC North with a Detroit loss or tie plus Green Bay loss or tie.

Los Angeles Rams

▪ Clinch a playoff berth with a win plus Detroit loss or tie plus Green Bay loss or tie plus Dallas loss or tie plus Carolina loss plus Atlanta loss.

New Orleans Saints

▪  Clinch a playoff berth with a win plus Carolina loss or tie plus Dallas loss or tie.

▪  Clinch a playoff berth with a win plus Carolina loss plus Detroit loss or tie.

▪  Clinch a playoff berth with a win plus a Detroit loss or tie plus a Green Bay loss or tie.

▪  Clinch a playoff berth with a win plus Carolina loss plus Saints clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Dallas

▪  Clinch a playoff berth with a win plus Carolina tie plus Saints clinch strength of victory tiebreaker over Dallas and Green Bay

▪  Clinch a plyoff berth with a win plus Carolina tie plus Green Bay loss or tie plus Saints clinch strength of victory tiebreaker over Dallas

