Jerry Jones’ family football legacy carries on Friday at AT&T Stadium

You probably have heard the stories. Or caught wind of the name and his famous grandpa. There have been stories of helicopter trips and appearances in the owner’s box for Dallas Cowboys’ games at AT&T Stadium.
If your interest has been perked, you have a chance to see for yourself, the next round of Jones’ family football progeny.
QB John Stephen Jones accounted for 6 of Highland Park's touchdowns vs McKinney North, 3 passing and 3 rushing, and he only played in the first 3 quarters. He was 17/23 with 263 passing yds, and 54 rushing yds. pic.twitter.com/BGZVt29qdi— HP Scots Live (@HPScotsLive) November 26, 2017
Never miss a local story.
Highland Park quarterback John Stephen Jones, son of the Cowboys’ Executive Vice President Stephen Jones and grandson of Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones, leads the Scots against Mansfield Lake Ridge in the Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium. The game will air live on TXA/Ch. 21.
Jones announced last week on Twitter that he received his first offer from Texas Tech. The senior is listed as 5-foot-10, 175 pounds and has thrown for over 3,365 yards and 47touchdowns with seven interceptions.
Extremely excited to say I’ve received an offer from Texas Tech! pic.twitter.com/E1hDB9E4BL— John Stephen Jones (@JohnSJones15) November 30, 2017
Texas Tech extended a blueshirt scholarship offer to (Dallas) Highland Park QB John Stephen Jones. Jerry's grandson getting lots of interest after putting up video-game numbers last two years. Undersized but has more "it" than almost any HS player I've seen. pic.twitter.com/AJjsmr6Ldf— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) November 30, 2017
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments