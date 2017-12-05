Highland Park quarterback John Stephen Jones, grandson of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, leads the Scots against Mansfield Lake Ridge in the Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones’ family football legacy carries on Friday at AT&T Stadium

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 05, 2017 02:04 PM

UPDATED December 05, 2017 02:05 PM

You probably have heard the stories. Or caught wind of the name and his famous grandpa. There have been stories of helicopter trips and appearances in the owner’s box for Dallas Cowboys’ games at AT&T Stadium.

If your interest has been perked, you have a chance to see for yourself, the next round of Jones’ family football progeny.

  • In his own words: This Jones is a high school football winner

    Highland Park QB John Stephen Jones, grandson of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, rallies the Scots past Timberview

In his own words: This Jones is a high school football winner

Highland Park QB John Stephen Jones, grandson of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, rallies the Scots past Timberview

Highland Park quarterback John Stephen Jones, son of the Cowboys’ Executive Vice President Stephen Jones and grandson of Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones, leads the Scots against Mansfield Lake Ridge in the Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium. The game will air live on TXA/Ch. 21.

Jones announced last week on Twitter that he received his first offer from Texas Tech. The senior is listed as 5-foot-10, 175 pounds and has thrown for over 3,365 yards and 47touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

