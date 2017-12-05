Wholesale changes might give Giants a spark against favored Cowboys

1:38 Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital Pause

0:41 Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 38-14 win over the Redskins

0:46 “You’re talking to a dreamer," says Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

2:39 Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics

1:37 Watch out, Amazon. Bell Helicopter is getting into the drone delivery business

0:37 Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

0:22 Thief steals python from pet shop by shoving it down his pants

0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

0:35 Aggies celebrate Southwest Classic OT win