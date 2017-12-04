No limitations for resilient Dak Prescott and his injured hand

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott participated in the team’s annual visits to children in hospitals Monday seemingly no worse for wear after injuring his right throwing hand in last Thursday’s 38-14 victory against the Washington Redskins.

Prescott didn’t miss any snaps and played with a swollen hand after X-rays came back negative.

The hand was still slightly swollen as he visited sick children along with some of his teammates at Medical City Dallas Hospital.

But it didn’t stop him from hugging patients, signing autographs and spreading holiday cheer.

Prescott said he will practice this week and play against the New York Giants Sunday in another must-win game for Cowboys (6-6), who need to sweep their final four games in hopes of keeping their playoff hopes alive.

“It’s great,” Prescott said of his hand. “I’m signing autographs. Everything is going to be fine.”

Coach Jason Garrett co-signed Prescott’s prognosis and said he will have no limitations in practice .

“I saw him this morning, our players went on the hospital visits, so got a chance to see everybody and seems like he’s fine,” Garrett said. “Moving around fine, doesn’t seem to bother him.”

Garrett said Prescott’s gritty performance through injury against the Redskins after three awful games in three blowout losses the previous three weeks was another example of his resilience. It’s also another validation of what the Cowboys already thought about him, most notably his toughness, leadership, competitiveness and calm demeanor.

Prescott threw two touchdowns against the Redskins with no interceptions after having eight turnovers, including five interceptions in losses to the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers.

“Again, I don’t know that I’ve learned anything new, but I think it validates probably what we already know,” Garrett said. “Just the kind of competitor he is, how mentally and physically tough he is, how he can handle any situation with poise and composure and keep going.

“I thought he did a really good job in the game the other day. Obviously, we ran the ball a lot. We didn’t throw the ball quite as much. But he made some timely throws in important parts of that game. A big third-down conversion. When we got down in the red zone, he made some big throws for us to cash in down there, scoring touchdowns rather than kicking field goals. And again, his demeanor and his calm and his composure, he’s a really steady guy. That’s certainly what you want from your leaders.”

Time change

Sunday’s game against the New York Giants will begin at noon.

The game was flexed from 3:25 p.m. to a noon start.

The Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars game will take over the 3:25 p.m. slot.

