Dallas Cowboys

Sean Lee ‘can't stand being out’, will be ready for Giants game

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

December 01, 2017 12:15 AM

ARLINGTON

Linebacker Sean Lee has missed the past four games with a hamstring injury and he is as upset about it as the Dallas Cowboys' fans who have been ripping him on social media.

But part of the excitement in the aftermath of Thursday's 38-14 victory against the Washington Redskins, which snapped a three-game losing streak, is the knowledge that Lee will be back in the field when the Cowboys face the New York Giants Dec. 10.

“We will be back,” Lee said. “We are practicing this week. Everything is on track. I'm feeling great.”

Lee missed two games earlier in the season with the same injury but then he had the bye week to heal before he returned. The difference this time is that the Cowboys played three games in 18 days after he suffered the injury early in the Atlanta Falcons game on Nov. 12.

Considering his importance to the defense as a playmaker and play caller, his absence was devastating to the Cowboys.

But he was excited the unit's performance against the Redskins. The Cowboys forced four turnovers and recorded four sacks.

“It was frustrating being out,” Lee said. “This was great for us tonight. We needed this. It was a huge confidence builder for us.”

Lee said he understands the fans frustration with him being out. But he said no one was more disgusted than himself.

“It was difficult being out,” Lee said. “I can't stand being out. I try everything possible to stay on the field. But it doesn't work like that. I'm just focused on the opportunity that I have. We've got a lot of football left in the season. I'm going to be back. I just got to find a way to stay out there”

