Heath’s interception finally ends Cowboys’ takeaway drought

The Dallas Cowboys finally snapped their takeaway drought.
Safety Jeff Heath ended up being in the right place at the right time late in the first quarter, intercepting a pass from Kirk Cousins that bounced off Jamison Crowder’s hands.
The Cowboys had gone 30 drives without forcing a takeaway. The most recent was an interception by safety Xavier Woods earlier this month at Atlanta.
It marked the second interception of the season for Heath, who now leads the Cowboys in interceptions. The Cowboys have combined for six interceptions so far this season.
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the offense failed to do much with the turnover. Dak Prescott and the offense had their third consecutive three-and-out series.
Takeaways, though, seem to come in bunches. Crowder fumbled the ensuing punt return and Cowboys long snapper L.P. Ladouceur jumped on it.
It’s the first fumble recovery for Ladouceur in his 13-year career.
Again, the Cowboys failed to score.
