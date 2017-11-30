Washington Redskins offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe makes the stop after Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath intercepted a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Washington Redskins offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe makes the stop after Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath intercepted a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Ron Jenkins AP
Washington Redskins offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe makes the stop after Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath intercepted a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Ron Jenkins AP

Dallas Cowboys

Heath’s interception finally ends Cowboys’ takeaway drought

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

November 30, 2017 08:13 PM

ARLINGTON

The Dallas Cowboys finally snapped their takeaway drought.

Safety Jeff Heath ended up being in the right place at the right time late in the first quarter, intercepting a pass from Kirk Cousins that bounced off Jamison Crowder’s hands.

The Cowboys had gone 30 drives without forcing a takeaway. The most recent was an interception by safety Xavier Woods earlier this month at Atlanta.

It marked the second interception of the season for Heath, who now leads the Cowboys in interceptions. The Cowboys have combined for six interceptions so far this season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the offense failed to do much with the turnover. Dak Prescott and the offense had their third consecutive three-and-out series.

Takeaways, though, seem to come in bunches. Crowder fumbled the ensuing punt return and Cowboys long snapper L.P. Ladouceur jumped on it.

It’s the first fumble recovery for Ladouceur in his 13-year career.

Again, the Cowboys failed to score.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys
Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees
Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 4:08

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era

View More Video