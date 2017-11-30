AT&T Stadium was less than half filled during the national anthem before the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Washington Redskins Thursday night.
Dallas Cowboys

Many open seats as Cowboys-Redskins kickoff

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

November 30, 2017 07:44 PM

ARLINGTON

The luster of the Dallas Cowboys may be growing dull.

The stadium that seats over 90,000 was less than half full at kickoff Thursday night at AT&T Stadium. Rally towels laid on the back of seats throughout the stadium stood out starkly.

Crowd shot 1
Just before kickoff much of AT&T Stadium was empty as Cowboys fans were either late to arrive or decided to skip the game against the Redskins Thursday night in Arlington.
Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Perhaps some fans were stuck in evening traffic trying to make the 7:25 p.m. start.

Or maybe the Cowboys’ three-game losing streak is starting to affect attendance.

Standing-room only tickets that typically sell for $25 were going for $6 on reseller stubhub.com. Upper deck seats were selling for as low as $20.

