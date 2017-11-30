Many open seats as Cowboys-Redskins kickoff

The luster of the Dallas Cowboys may be growing dull.
The stadium that seats over 90,000 was less than half full at kickoff Thursday night at AT&T Stadium. Rally towels laid on the back of seats throughout the stadium stood out starkly.
Never miss a local story.
Perhaps some fans were stuck in evening traffic trying to make the 7:25 p.m. start.
Or maybe the Cowboys’ three-game losing streak is starting to affect attendance.
Standing-room only tickets that typically sell for $25 were going for $6 on reseller stubhub.com. Upper deck seats were selling for as low as $20.
.Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments