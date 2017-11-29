The Dallas Cowboys, on a three-game losing streak, only have five games to get up off the mat, beginning with the Washington Redskins Thursday night.
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys, Redskins face possible elimination game

Star-Telegram

November 29, 2017 08:26 PM

Each week the Star-Telegram staff will be predicting the results of Dallas Cowboys games, some NFC East games and other key games around the NFL:

Week 13

Drew Davison

The Cowboys at least get back to being competitive and scoring double-digit points. But this team is a mess on offense and defense right now. Redskins 20,

Cowboys 13

Philadelphia 24, Seattle 20

Oakland 16, New York Giants 6

New Orleans 27, Carolina 23

Minnesota 20, Atlanta 17

Stefan Stevenson

The Redskins provide the final dagger in the Cowboys swan dive. Redskins 23, Cowboys 17

Philadelphia 33, Seattle 27

Oakland Raiders 24, New York Giants 21

New Orleans 30, Carolina 24

Atlanta 37, Minnesota 33

Mac Engel

Law of averages says the Cowboys win. Barely. Barely. Cowboys 17, Redskins 16

Philadelphia 26, Seattle 20

Oakland Raiders 33, New York Giants 13

New Orleans 27, Carolina 23

Atlanta 24, Minnesota 17

Clarence E. Hill Jr.

If the Cowboys don’t win Thursday, they might not win again. Cowboys 17,

Redskins 14

Philadelphia 21, Seattle 20

Oakland Raiders 31, New York Giants 10

New Orleans 30, Carolina 28

Atlanta 21, Minnesota 17

