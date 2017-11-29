Cowboys, Redskins face possible elimination game

Each week the Star-Telegram staff will be predicting the results of Dallas Cowboys games, some NFC East games and other key games around the NFL:
Week 13
Drew Davison
The Cowboys at least get back to being competitive and scoring double-digit points. But this team is a mess on offense and defense right now. Redskins 20,
Never miss a local story.
Cowboys 13
Philadelphia 24, Seattle 20
Oakland 16, New York Giants 6
New Orleans 27, Carolina 23
Minnesota 20, Atlanta 17
Stefan Stevenson
The Redskins provide the final dagger in the Cowboys swan dive. Redskins 23, Cowboys 17
Philadelphia 33, Seattle 27
Oakland Raiders 24, New York Giants 21
New Orleans 30, Carolina 24
Atlanta 37, Minnesota 33
Mac Engel
Law of averages says the Cowboys win. Barely. Barely. Cowboys 17, Redskins 16
Philadelphia 26, Seattle 20
Oakland Raiders 33, New York Giants 13
New Orleans 27, Carolina 23
Atlanta 24, Minnesota 17
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
If the Cowboys don’t win Thursday, they might not win again. Cowboys 17,
Redskins 14
Philadelphia 21, Seattle 20
Oakland Raiders 31, New York Giants 10
New Orleans 30, Carolina 28
Atlanta 21, Minnesota 17
Comments