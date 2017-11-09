Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton recorded his first-career sack on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Alex Smith. Taco Bueno celebrated the achievement with 97 cent beef tacos on Tuesday.
Dallas Cowboys

First sack, birthday make for ‘Bueno’ week for Taco Charlton

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

November 09, 2017 5:37 PM

This was a big week for Dallas Cowboys’ rookie Taco Charlton.

The defensive lineman recorded his first sack against the Chiefs on Sunday and he turned 23 on Tuesday. That’s ‘Taco Tuesday,’ as Charlton pointed out after the game. He joked that he was going to make tacos for everyone.

Maybe he did. I never got the invitation to the taco party. But Cowboys fans could celebrate the occasion at Taco Bueno, which offered 97-cent, full-sized beef tacos to mark his first-career sack.

“Appreciate all the birthday wishes!” Charlton poster on Twitter. “I wasn’t able to say thank you to everybody but I appreciate everybody showing love!”

Frederick’s mission

Offensive lineman Travis Frederick is trying to help feed people in need by helping promote an app called TangoTab, which touts that it provides a meal to a Dallas-area person in need each time the app is used when you’re dining out.

Fredericks’s Blocking Out Hunger Foundation provides support for “inner-city and low-income children” in need in the Dallas area.

Good to be Dak

As if Dak Prescott couldn’t afford to go out and buy his own, Microsoft sent the quarterback an XBox OneX. The freebie paid off, of course, because Prescott tweeted out a photo holding one of the $500 gaming consoles. Not sure the picture was taken at his home, but if it was, maybe a home decor store could send Prescott something to cover up those plain white walls. Just sayin’.

Heath appearance

Safety Jeff Heath will sign autographs from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at a Sam’s Club in Plano, located at 8621 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

  Comments  

