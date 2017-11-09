Report: Weinstein’s lawyer might represent Jones in lawsuit threat against NFL

David Boies, the high-powered attorney who might represent Jerry Jones as part of a potential lawsuit against the NFL , is facing public scrutiny for his role in the sexual assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. This is according to a report in The New York Times.

A recent report from The New Yorker stated Weinstein hired Black Cube, a top private investigation firm that is composed primarily of ex-Israeli intelligence operatives. The report also stated that in some instances, Boies helped Weinstein conduct the investigation against potential accusers. Boies also “personally drafted the contract directing Black Cube to attempt to uncover information that would stop the publication of a (New York) Times story about Weinstein’s abuses,” per the report.

The problem for the nationally recognized litigator is that he simultaneously represented The New York Times several times in the past year, thus creating a conflict of interest. On Tuesday, the paper ended their relationship with Boies.

According to the report, “Mr. Boies said neither he nor his firm had any role in initially hiring the private investigative firm, Black Cube. But he said he had made a mistake in helping out Mr. Weinstein.”

The New York Times report about the legal threats made by Jones was later confirmed by the NFL Thursday. The purpose of the potential lawsuit is to block the commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract extension from being approved by the league’s compensation committee.

Last week, Jones, who is a non-voting member of that committee, informed the six voting members over a conference call that he had prepared a lawsuit in the event that Goodell’s contract extension was approved. Once knowledge of Boies’ involvement became known, the other six owners on the committee, led by by Atlanta Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank, removed Jones from the conversation, according to what sources told Outside the Lines.

Jones’ frustration with the commissioner stems from the league’s handling of the Ezekiel Elliot suspension and the national anthem protests.

Boies is a founding partner at Boies Schiller Flexer LLP and has represented high profile corporate clients, prominent politicians and even the NFL.

In 2000, Boies was on the losing side of the Bush v. Gore Supreme Court case that concluded with Bush winning the White House. Boies has defended major companies such as IBM, CBS, Oracle, Sony and many others. He’s also defended high profile celebrities such as Don Imus, Garry Shandling and the late Yankees’ owner George Steinbrenner.

In addition, Boies was brought onto the NFL’s legal team in 2011 to assist with the highly-contested collective bargaining agreement negotiations.