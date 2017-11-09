Inside the contract numbers if Ezekiel Elliott stays suspended for 6 games

More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pause
Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds 1:05

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Chiefs 0:46

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Chiefs

From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans 0:57

From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers 0:41

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers

Dallas Cowboys raise over $2 million Hurricane Harvey relief 2:44

Dallas Cowboys raise over $2 million Hurricane Harvey relief

Dez Bryant won't even think of playing without Ezekiel Elliott 0:41

Dez Bryant won't even think of playing without Ezekiel Elliott

Surveillance video of Dallas Dollar General robbery 0:51

Surveillance video of Dallas Dollar General robbery

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 8 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 8

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

  • Are Cowboys fans defending Zeke? Sort of, but they want to end domestic violence too

    Cowboys fans discuss their thoughts on Ezekiel Elliott's ongoing legal saga, before heading inside to watch #21 step on the field to play Kansas City. Will they see him play this week? Only time will tell.

Cowboys fans discuss their thoughts on Ezekiel Elliott's ongoing legal saga, before heading inside to watch #21 step on the field to play Kansas City. Will they see him play this week? Only time will tell. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com
Cowboys fans discuss their thoughts on Ezekiel Elliott's ongoing legal saga, before heading inside to watch #21 step on the field to play Kansas City. Will they see him play this week? Only time will tell. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Inside the contract numbers if Ezekiel Elliott stays suspended for 6 games

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

November 09, 2017 4:09 PM

FRISCO

In May of 2016, rookie Ezekiel Elliott, the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft, signed a four-year, $24.9 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys, which included a $16.35 million signing bonus.

The deal is fully guaranteed and comes with a fifth-year option.

Today, he will begin serving a six-year suspension without pay for violating the league’s personal conduct policy following a year-long investigation into domestic violence allegations.

A three-judge panel in the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals denied his motion for a preliminary injunction. The stay has been lifted and Elliott, 22, is officially placed on the suspension list for the next six games, starting Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

His next hearing date is Dec. 1 which means Elliott will definitely miss four games, Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Redskins.

The financial hit stemming from a six-game suspension is big.

With a $1.584 million base salary for 2017, the loss of six games alone this year would cost him $560,000.

If he was forced to serve it in 2018, it would be $960,000 as the prorated amount on his $2.718 million base salary.

He would have to pay back a portion of his signing bonus money. That is part of the collective bargaining agreement that comes along with all drug or personal conduct suspensions.

The final total on that would be $1.4 million.

That number would be deducted from future earnings rather than Elliott writing a check back to the team, according to a source.

In addition, salaries for 2018 and 2019 (totaling $3.853 million) would no longer be guaranteed against a career-ending injury.

That last detail is notable because Elliott plays a position that takes a lot of punishment and injuries are part of the game.

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pause
Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds 1:05

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Chiefs 0:46

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Chiefs

From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans 0:57

From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers 0:41

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers

Dallas Cowboys raise over $2 million Hurricane Harvey relief 2:44

Dallas Cowboys raise over $2 million Hurricane Harvey relief

Dez Bryant won't even think of playing without Ezekiel Elliott 0:41

Dez Bryant won't even think of playing without Ezekiel Elliott

Surveillance video of Dallas Dollar General robbery 0:51

Surveillance video of Dallas Dollar General robbery

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 8 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 8

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

  • Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

View More Video