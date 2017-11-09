NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is up for a contract extension soon.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is up for a contract extension soon. Julie Jacobson AP
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is up for a contract extension soon. Julie Jacobson AP

Dallas Cowboys

NFL confirms Jerry Jones threatened lawsuit against league

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

November 09, 2017 1:57 PM

FRISCO

NFL vice president Joe Lockhart confirmed on Thursday that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has threatened to sue the league in hopes of blocking a planned contract extension for commissioner Roger Goodell.

Lockhart said the threatened litigation is why Jones was removed from the compensation committee working on the Goodell extension.

He said suit has not yet been filed and he expects the extension to be approved by the six-man competition committee soon.

More important, Lockhhart doesn’t believe Jones’ suit has any legal standing because all 32 NFL owners voted unanimously in May to give the six-man committee authorization to extend Goodell.

“I’d say that, on the issue of extending the commissioner’s contract that in the spring meeting in Chicago, the owners voted unanimously to authorize the compensation committee to enter in to negotiations and offer the commissioner an extension of his contract through 2024,” Lockhart said during a Thursday afternoon media briefing.

“The 32-0 vote gives them the authority to enter into a contract extension,” Lockhart said, adding no further vote of the owners is necessary to conclude the extension.

Jones’ points of contention with the Goodell extension are the compensation package and structure of the contract, according to a sources.

Jones is not believed to be alone in his opposition of the extension and wants more than six owners to decide on the extension, despite the previous vote giving authorization to the committee.

Jones is also miffed at Goodell over the handling of the six-game suspension for running back Ezekiel Elliott, according to a source.

Elliott was suspended Aug. 11 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy for allegedly committing domestic violence against former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson.

Jones believes he was lied to by Goodell who told him Elliott, who was never charged or arrested in the case, would face no suspension and considers it an unforgivable breach of trust.

Lockhart denies that allegation and said Goodell was upfront and honest regarding the league’s 13-month investigation and subsequent suspension of Elliott on Aug. 11.

The NFL remains in an ongoing battle with Elliott in federal court and it is still a bone of contention with Jones.

Jones has consistently contended that Elliott has done nothing to be suspended for in the eyes of the legal system and that the NFL had no credible reason to suspend him.

Jones said the suspension was the result of Goodell reacting to public perception regarding past mistakes by the league in how it handled previous domestic violence cases.

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Jones called the Elliott suspension an over-correction by Goodell.

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pause
Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Chiefs 0:46

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Chiefs

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds 1:05

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

Dak Prescott does it all. Meet Highland Park's new Cowboy coach 1:01

Dak Prescott does it all. Meet Highland Park's new Cowboy coach

Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs 1:30

Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs

NFL football fans talk about anthem protests 1:36

NFL football fans talk about anthem protests

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins 0:45

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins

Veterans enjoy new online shopping benefit starting Saturday 0:58

Veterans enjoy new online shopping benefit starting Saturday

Gary Patterson explains why TCU will not protest the national anthem 0:27

Gary Patterson explains why TCU will not protest the national anthem

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

  • Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

    Not quite sure what's been happening in court regarding Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension? Get a brief summary of important dates in under a minute.

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

Not quite sure what's been happening in court regarding Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension? Get a brief summary of important dates in under a minute.

Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pause
Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Chiefs 0:46

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Chiefs

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds 1:05

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

Dak Prescott does it all. Meet Highland Park's new Cowboy coach 1:01

Dak Prescott does it all. Meet Highland Park's new Cowboy coach

Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs 1:30

Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs

NFL football fans talk about anthem protests 1:36

NFL football fans talk about anthem protests

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins 0:45

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins

Veterans enjoy new online shopping benefit starting Saturday 0:58

Veterans enjoy new online shopping benefit starting Saturday

Gary Patterson explains why TCU will not protest the national anthem 0:27

Gary Patterson explains why TCU will not protest the national anthem

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

  • Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

View More Video