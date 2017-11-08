More Videos

Dallas Cowboys

Report: Angry Jones hires lawyer, threatens lawsuit to block Goodell extension

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

November 08, 2017 3:41 PM

FRISCO

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has done little to hide his anger with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell over the suspension of star running back Ezekiel Elliott . Elliott was suspended for violating the league's personal conduct policy for allegedly committing domestic violence against former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson.

Jones believes he was lied to by Goodell who told him Elliott, who was never charged or arrested in the case, would face no suspension and considers it an unforgivable breach of trust, according to a source.

Apparently, the weeks that have gone by nor the league's handling of the national anthem protests have done little to temper Jones' acrimony with Goodell.

Jones is threatening to sue the league and some league owners in order block a planned contract extension for Goodell and has already hired a lawyer for the case, according to a New York Times report on Thursday.

Jones told the six owners on the league's compensation committee last week that he had hired David Boies, the high-profile lawyer under fire in the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment case, according to the New York Times.

Jones could not be reached for comment. The Dallas Cowboys declined to comment.

As of Wednesday, the owners have not been sued.

Elliott's six-game suspension has turned into a roller coaster battle in federal court.

Jones has consistently contended that Elliott has done nothing to be suspended for in the eyes of the legal system and that the NFL had no credible reason to suspend him.

Jones said the suspension was the result of Goodell reacting to public perception regarding past mistakes by the league in how it handled previous domestic violence cases.

Jones called the Elliott suspension an over-correction by Goodell.

Goodell's contract expires at the end of the 2018 season.

And while Jones is not officially on the NFL's six-man compensation committee which is working on the Goodell contract, as the most powerful and influential owner in the league, he has injected himself as an unofficial seventh member.

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

