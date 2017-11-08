More Videos

Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones: No interest in being NFL commissioner or ‘Trump’s job’

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

November 08, 2017 10:56 AM

FRISCO

Running the Dallas Cowboys is Jerry Jones’ dream job. He has no ambitions to do anything else, including being President of the United States or NFL commissioner.

The latter notion has come up because of Jones criticism of commissioner Roger Goodell in recent weeks.

Jones has reportedly tried to stall a contract extension for Goodell, and has publicly ripped the league for the handling of the Ezekiel Elliott investigation and subsequent suspension.

Plus, Jones is viewed in some circles as the de facto commissioner with his influence in things such as getting the Rams to Los Angeles and the Raiders to Las Vegas.

But Jones is happy with his job as owner and general manager of the Cowboys, a position he’s held since purchasing the team in 1989.

Asked about becoming commissioner on his 105.3 The Fan radio show on Wednesday, Jones said: “I read that and I'm going to take that as a compliment. But I am just so appreciative of what I get to do. This, being part of the Cowboys and being first and foremost for the Cowboys, competing, this was my dream life.

“And they don't make one, including Trump's job, and I'm serious, that I would trade for getting to run the Cowboys.”

