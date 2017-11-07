Kavon Frazier is making some special plays on Dallas Cowboys’ special teams

Kavon Frazier is making his presence felt on special teams for the Dallas Cowboys.
The second-year player out of Central Michigan is leading the team with 10 tackles on special teams, and has made significant plays in each game of this three-game winning streak.
At San Francisco in Week 7, Frazier forced a fumble on a punt return on the opening drive that set up an easy Cowboys touchdown. Against the Washington Redskins in Week 8, Frazier tackled Jamison Crowder for a 1-yard loss late in the fourth quarter when the game was still within one score.
And, last week against Kansas City, Frazier made a special teams tackle on Chiefs returner De’Anthony Thomas in the first quarter that pinned them on their own 13 and led to a three-and-out series.
“We take a lot of pride in our teams’ units,” said Frazier, who has been active for seven of the eight games (was inactive vs. Green Bay).
“We really believe that it can change games and honestly it has in the past three games. Our teams’ have played good and we’ve won all three. We take a lot of pride in that.”
The Cowboys saw the adverse effect a poor special teams play can have on an opposing team. The Chiefs could have pinned the Cowboys at their own 1-yard line early in the second quarter, but a miscommunication knocked the ball in the end zone and allowed the Cowboys to start from their own 20.
“Those are really big plays,” Frazier said. “I just give the credit to [punter Chris Jones] for putting the ball where it needs to be and giving me enough time to get down there and make a play.”
Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison
