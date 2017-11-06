Cowboys defensive tackle Brian Price headed to injured reserve

The Dallas Cowboys are placing defensive tackle Brian Price on injured reserve, coach Jason Garrett said.
Price injured his knee in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and will undergo surgery on Tuesday.
Price served as a backup nose tackle, averaging 15-20 snaps a game.
Garrett said the Cowboys don’t know how they’ll address Price’s roster spot at this point. They could look internally and promote Lewis Neal from the practice squad, or find a better option externally.
The Cowboys acquired Price off waivers from the Green Bay Packers following final cuts before the regular-season. The Texas-San Antonio product was credited with seven tackles and three quarterback pressures in the first seven games.
