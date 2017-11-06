Cowboys LT Tyron Smith dealing with groin strain

Tyron Smith expressed optimism about not missing any time because of injury after sitting out the Dallas Cowboys’ final offensive series on Sunday.
Smith, the All-Pro left tackle, didn’t play the final six snaps for what deemed “precautionary” reasons and said he expected to be ready for next Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.
But Smith’s status remains up in the air as he is dealing with a groin strain, coach Jason Garrett said.
“We’ll just see how he proceeds,” Garrett said. “How he feels when he comes in tomorrow and how to proceed during the week.”
If Smith isn’t able to go, swing tackle Chaz Green would be his likely replacement. Green filled in for Smith at left tackle for two games early last season when Smith dealt with a back injury.
Veteran Byron Bell is another option.
“Chaz has done a nice job of us when he’s gotten opportunities,” Garrett said. “He only played six snaps in the game and for the most part did a good job.
“Chaz has been in that [swing tackle] role the last few weeks, so we certainly have confidence in him. Byron Bell has played a lot of snaps in this league. We have a lot of confidence in him as well.”
Smith has started every game this season, although he has missed practice time to monitor lingering back and hip issues.
Smith was flagged for holding in Sunday’s game, and has already matched his career-high in holds with four at the midway point. But there’s no questioning his importance to the success of the Cowboys.
“He plays a really important position,” Garrett said. “He’s been a cornerstone player not only for that offensive line, but for our offense and for our football team. He’s a really well respected guy. He plays the right way snap in and snap out.”
In other injury news, the Cowboys are taking a day to day approach with wide receivers Dez Bryant (ankle/ knee) and Terrance Williams (ankle).
Bryant said he felt OK after the game, and Garrett said the organization doesn’t view the knee injury as “anything significant.”
