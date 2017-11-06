Elliott’s injunction appeal hearing set for Thursday in New York federal court

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's availability for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons might come down to the wire again this week.

But this time, there might be a final decision for the rest of the season.

The Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, who granted Elliott an administrative of his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy last Friday, has scheduled a hearing on his appeal of Southern District Judge Katherine Failla's denial of his request for a preliminary injunction for Thursday at 1 p.m.

A three-judge panel will hear the case and could rule from the bench, have a decision by Friday or take a few days.

Elliott will be allowed to practice and play with the Cowboys until a decision is made.

If he is granted a preliminary injunction by the appeals court, then he will likely be able to play with the Cowboys for the rest of the season while the case goes through the court system.

If he Faila's ruling is upheld, then Elliott will be suspended immediately.

Elliott missed two days of practice last week after Failla's decision on Monday reinstated suspension that was initially announced Aug. 11.

The Second Circut granted him an emergency stay, pending the appeal on Friday.

Elliott rushed 27 times for 97 yards and a touchdown on short notice in the Cowboys 28-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.

It's was the continuation of a season-long process after he was granted a preliminary injunction, blocking the suspension for district judge in Sherman Texas, the Tuesday before the season opener.

He played five games before that decision was thrown out by Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals because of improper jurisdiction by the Texas Court.

He was then granted a temporary restraining order by a sit-in judge in the Southern District while Failla was on vacation, allowing to play two more games, setting the stage for the legal maneuvers of the last seven days.

He rushed for 150 yards in a 33-19 victory against the Washington Redskins Oct. 29 only to have Failla rejection his request for an injunction Oct. 30.

Then he was granted the administrative stay four days later on Nov. 3. He returned to practice the same day and played against the Chiefs on Sunday.