Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys wide receivers Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams dealing with sore ankles

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

November 05, 2017 9:35 PM

ARLINGTON

The Dallas Cowboys have stayed relatively healthy all season. They continued that trend Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, although a few notable players are dealing with minor injuries.

Receivers Dez Bryant and Terrance Williams each exited with ankle injuries, and left tackle Tyron Smith was held out late in the game with a groin injury.

All three, though, didn’t seem overly concerned about the extent of them.

“Just soreness. Just a bruise,” Bryant said. “Hopefully by the end of the week I’ll be fine.

“Extremely blessed it ain’t nothing bad. Everything is stable. My ankle is stable. Just going to be sore. As the week progresses, I’ll get better.”

Williams has been dealing with the ankle injury since injuring it in the season opener. But it has not sidelined him to date.

“It’s just sore. It keeps hurting,” Williams said. “It’s just one of those things where if somebody hits me too hard it hurts a lot.”

Smith said he sat out late in the game for precautionary reasons, and expects to be ready for next week’s game at Atlanta.

The only other injury happened to defensive tackle Brian Price. He exited the game with a knee injury.

Coach Jason Garrett said the team will know more about the injuries on Monday when the players under go further tests.

