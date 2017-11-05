Bryant, Butler blame drops on sun at AT&T Stadium, want something done about it

The Dallas Cowboys spent $1.2 billion to build AT&T Stadium. Their receivers want them to spend a little more for drapes or window tinting to keep the sun out.
Seriously.
Receivers Dez Bryant and Brice Butler both had second-quarter drops in Sunday’s 28-17 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs that they both blame on being blinded by the sun coming in through glass windows behind the west end zone.
“The sun really is that big a deal,” Bryant said. “I was going across as I was going up. The ball caught the light and I lost it a little bit. I told coach hey man there’s nothing I can do about that one. These fans can go to hell today.”
Bryant said he has talked owner Jerry Jones about it.
“Hopefully one of these days he’ll fix it,” Bryant said. “I don’t know what it is. It’s a big problem.”
Butler also lost a deep ball from quarterback Dak Prescott in the sun. He said he talked to vice president Stephen Jones about it after the game. He said it’s a huge factor because the Cowboys often play the late afternoon game when the sun is going down.
“I talked to Stephen,” Butler said. “I was affected by it. I was like, ‘Can we do something about it?’ It happens, man. I’m just a guy who tries to catch passes. Today I didn’t do it so well. It’s a factor every week cause we always play the national TV game. Now since the sun going down earlier (it was a problem in the first half). If it was last week (before daylight savings), it would be in the second half. I remember when I first got here I was like, ‘What the hell is that?’”
Butler believes the sun is a problem because the stadium is facing the wrong way. Stadiums usually are built facing north and south. AT&T Stadium is facing east and west, which makes the sun a factor.
It’s been a problem in past games as well. Tight end Jason Witten lost a ball in the sun in the playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers last year and Bryant remembers the sun causing him problems against the New York Giants last year.
Comments