Dallas Cowboys

Terrance Williams gets first 100-yard game since 2015 season

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

November 05, 2017 7:35 PM

ARLINGTON

Dallas receiver Terrance Williams had his best game in years in the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Williams had nine receptions on nine targets for 141 yards, which means he caught everything that was thrown to him. It was his first 100-yard receiving game since the 2015 regular-season finale at Washington.

In that game, Williams finished with eight catches for a career-best 173 yards on Jan. 3, 2016.

“This week felt kind of different because we felt like we had great matchups with how they play defense,” Williams said. “It felt like practice.”

Williams has only one other 100-yard game in his career, coming Oct. 6, 2013 vs. Denver when he had 151 yards on four catches.

“Terrance stepped up, got some opportunities, and took advantage of them,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “He was a big part of our success today.”

Williams has had an inconsistent season thus far. He’s been held to less than 50 yards in the previous six games, including a no-catch game at San Francisco two weeks ago.

“He had a great day, just getting open a bunch of times and he had a lot of yards after the catch that were huge for us, giving us chances to score beford half,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said. “he was making big plays all night.”

