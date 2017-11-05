More Videos

  • Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weight in

    On Sunday, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo called his first game in Arlington as a CBS play-by-play commentator. Cowboys fans had heard him before, but never talking about their team. Here are their thoughts on the big homecoming

On Sunday, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo called his first game in Arlington as a CBS play-by-play commentator. Cowboys fans had heard him before, but never talking about their team. Here are their thoughts on the big homecoming Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com
On Sunday, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo called his first game in Arlington as a CBS play-by-play commentator. Cowboys fans had heard him before, but never talking about their team. Here are their thoughts on the big homecoming Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Chiefs

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

November 05, 2017 6:48 PM

ARLINGTON

The Dallas Cowboys pulled away late from the Kansas City Chiefs with another great game from their defense and a mistake-free performance from their offense.

Here’s a look at the top performances from Sunday’s 28-17 win over the Chiefs:

Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams had a game-high 141 yards on nine catches, including a long of 56 yards. Williams had eight receptions combined in his previous four games.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed 21 of 33 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant had six receptions for 73 yards, including a long of 21 yards.

Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley had four catches for 24 yards and two touchdowns.

Cowboys safety Jeff Heath intercepted an Alex Smith pass in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. It was Smith’s first interception this season.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

