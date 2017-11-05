More Videos

    On Sunday, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo called his first game in Arlington as a CBS play-by-play commentator. Cowboys fans had heard him before, but never talking about their team. Here are their thoughts on the big homecoming

On Sunday, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo called his first game in Arlington as a CBS play-by-play commentator. Cowboys fans had heard him before, but never talking about their team. Here are their thoughts on the big homecoming
Dallas Cowboys

Chiefs celebrated a touchdown in the oddest way possible

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

November 05, 2017 5:56 PM

ARLINGTON

The NFL has a new leading contender for dumbest-looking touchdown celebration.

After the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught a two-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter, he and teammates Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson celebrated by lining up on the edge of the end zone pretended to run a potato sack race. Tight end Demetrius Harris played the part of the judge.

Former Cowboys’ quarterback Tony Romo, working in the television booth for CBS Sports, liked the celebration.

“I want to talk about the route and the play but that might be even better,” Romo said.

The Chiefs had just taken a 17-14 lead and there’s nothing wrong with celebrating. But this was one of the odder looking NFL celebrations.

It had to be seen to be believed.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

