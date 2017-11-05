More Videos

  Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weight in

    On Sunday, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo called his first game in Dallas, as a CBS play-by-play commentator. Cowboys fans had heard him before, but never talking about their team. Here are their thoughts on the big homecoming

On Sunday, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo called his first game in Dallas, as a CBS play-by-play commentator. Cowboys fans had heard him before, but never talking about their team. Here are their thoughts on the big homecoming Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com
On Sunday, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo called his first game in Dallas, as a CBS play-by-play commentator. Cowboys fans had heard him before, but never talking about their team. Here are their thoughts on the big homecoming Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Quick: Name one indoor stadium where the sun is as big a factor as it is at AT&T

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

November 05, 2017 5:24 PM

ARLINGTON

Everything extracurricular about AT&T Stadium becomes a talking point.

The art collection. The beer prices. And yes, during afternoon games, the sun.

Due to the end of Daylight Saving Time, the obligatory on-field sun distraction during Sunday’s Chiefs-Cowboys game came during the first and second quarters instead of the third and fourth quarters.

For the uninitiated, it all starts with the end zones at AT&T Stadium facing east-west instead of north-south, and the large windows that allow sunlight into the stadium and onto sections of the field in the afternoons. You can’t just go buy curtains for those things at the JoAnn fabric store.

“The sun’s been there for five billion years, and it’ll probably be there for five billion more,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said last year in an interview on DFW radio station 105.3 The Fan last year.

The sun appeared to be in the eyes of Cowboys receiver Brice Butler on a downfield incompletion that, if completed, could have given Dallas another scoring opportunity at a time in the game they looked to be coming at a premium. It made a catchable ball into one of those head-scratching plays that happens more regularly than Cowboys fans and pundits would like.

In former Cowboy quarterback Tony Romo’s first broadcast for CBS at his old home stadium, the old No. 9 brushed off the effect the glare has on players, saying that it really wasn’t that big a deal for quarterbacks, though it may come into play more for receivers.

At least Garrett acknowledges that the sun is becoming a recurring factor in Cowboys games.

“Like we talked about last time this happened, there’s a lot of players looking a lot of different ways during the game,” he said last year. “So you’ve got to be careful of over-analyzing that situation. but it’s certainly something we’ve had to consider in the past and we’ll consider it again this week.”

But there’s a silver lining to most everything. The visual effect on the field can also be stunning, if it’s any consolation to the wideouts who get ridiculed for dropping balls in Arlington on sunny days.

