    Ezekiel Elliott grinds out 150 yards in the rain and the defense comes up big in the Dallas Cowboys' 33-19 victory over the Washington Redskins.

Dallas Cowboys

Star-Telegram NFL picks

Star-Telegram

November 04, 2017 12:46 PM

Each week the Star-Telegram staff will be predicting the results of the Dallas Cowboys games, NFC East games and other key games around the NFL:

Week 7

Drew Davison

Cowboys caught another break with Ezekiel Elliott being eligible to play this Sunday, but that won’t be enough for them to overcome one of best teams in the league. Kansas City 31, Cowboys 27.

Los Angeles Rams 24, New York Giants 20

Philadelphia 23, Denver 17

Seattle 24, Washington 13

Detroit 27, Green Bay 21

Stefan Stevenson

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are enough to hold off the Chiefs. Cowboys 30, Chiefs 21.

Los Angeles Rams 28, New York Giants 10

Philadelphia 40, Denver 24

Seattle 20, Washington 17

Detroit 36, Green Bay 21

Clarence E. Hill Jr.

It’s lit again, as the kids say. Zeke is back. Chiefs can’t stop the run. Cowboys 30, Chiefs 27.

Los Angeles Rams 31, New York Giants 17

Philadelphia 21, Denver 17

Seattle 17, Washington 10

Detroit 24, Green Bay 20

Mac Engel

The return of Zeke is the difference. Cowboys 31, Chiefs 28.

Los Angeles Rams 24 New York Giants 17

Philadelphia 24, Denver 13

Seattle 19, Washington 13

Detroit 27, Green Bay 27

