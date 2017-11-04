Star-Telegram NFL picks

Each week the Star-Telegram staff will be predicting the results of the Dallas Cowboys games, NFC East games and other key games around the NFL:
Week 7
Drew Davison
Cowboys caught another break with Ezekiel Elliott being eligible to play this Sunday, but that won’t be enough for them to overcome one of best teams in the league. Kansas City 31, Cowboys 27.
Los Angeles Rams 24, New York Giants 20
Philadelphia 23, Denver 17
Seattle 24, Washington 13
Detroit 27, Green Bay 21
Stefan Stevenson
Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are enough to hold off the Chiefs. Cowboys 30, Chiefs 21.
Los Angeles Rams 28, New York Giants 10
Philadelphia 40, Denver 24
Seattle 20, Washington 17
Detroit 36, Green Bay 21
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
It’s lit again, as the kids say. Zeke is back. Chiefs can’t stop the run. Cowboys 30, Chiefs 27.
Los Angeles Rams 31, New York Giants 17
Philadelphia 21, Denver 17
Seattle 17, Washington 10
Detroit 24, Green Bay 20
Mac Engel
The return of Zeke is the difference. Cowboys 31, Chiefs 28.
Los Angeles Rams 24 New York Giants 17
Philadelphia 24, Denver 13
Seattle 19, Washington 13
Detroit 27, Green Bay 27
