Cowboys want to put lots of pressure on quarterback Alex Smith, Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to apply the pressure game against quarterback Alex Smith and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys have 25 sacks through their first seven games.

The Chiefs are loaded with playmakers on offense, but getting to Smith early and often might be the equalizer.

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence vs. Chiefs RT Mitchell Schwartz

Schwartz is one of the highest-paid right tackles in the game, and Lawrence is looking to be one of the highest-paid pass rushers, already with a league-leading 10.5 sacks. This will be a battle all day between two former second-round picks who have excelled this season. Lawrence is one sack away from becoming the fourth player in NFL history to record a sack in his team’s first eight games since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

Cowboys WR Dez Bryant vs. Chiefs CB Marcus Peters

Bryant has another tough match-up against KC’s All-Pro corner Marcus Peters. Bryant hasn’t had a 100-yard receiving game this season, and was held to fewer than 40 yards last week at Washington. It’ll be tough to get going against Peters, a 2015 first-round pick who has three interceptions so far this season.