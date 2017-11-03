Jones might have to show cell phone records, emails in Kaepernick collusion case

Former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s legal team has demanded the deposition of a group of NFL owners, including Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, in their collusion grievance against the league, per multiple media reports.
Also on the list are New England Patriots’ Robert Kraft, Houston Texans’ Bob McNair, Seattle Seahawks’ Paul Allen and Baltimore Ravens’ Steve Bisciotti among others.
Jones, speaking following the Hometown Hall of Famer event at the Ford Center in Frisco Friday evening, said he is aware of the demands via media reports, but declined to elaborate because it’s “a legal exercise.”
“I have not been officially served or contacted or anything like that,” Jones said. “Again, I’ll certainly do whatever I’m advised to do.”
The owners will be asked to turn over e-mails and cell phone records, per the reports.
Kaepernick has remained unsigned since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers during the spring. He blames a backlash from the NFL and its owners over the kneeling he began last season during the national anthem as a protest against police brutality and racial and social injustice.
Beasley update
The Cowboys should be close to full strength when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Only three players – wide receivers Cole Beasley (concussion) and Noah Brown (thigh) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (foot) – are questionable. But Beasley said he is ready to go, and Collins also expressed optimism about being healthy enough to play earlier in the week.
Beasley didn’t practice on Wednesday, was limited Thursday and had a full practice Friday.
“It went well. I felt good, felt normal,” Beasley said after Friday’s practice. “So feel like I’m good to go.”
Beasley sustained the concussion last Sunday in Washington on his final catch of the day, a 4-yard reception in the middle in which he was tackled by Redskins linebacker Martrell Spaight. Beasley said the injury happened when his helmet hit the turf.
“It really felt more like I got my equilibrium knocked off a little bit,” Beasley said. “It was just kind of some dizziness when I hit the ground.”
The only players who are listed as out are cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and kicker Dan Bailey (groin).
Cowboys vs. Chiefs
Sunday, AT&T Stadium in Arlington event facts
10 a.m.: Parking lots Open
Noon: Miller Lite and AT&T Plazas Open - Game ticket required for entry
1 p.m.: AT&T Stadium entrances open
3:25 p.m.: Kickoff
