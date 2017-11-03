More Videos

Dallas Cowboys

Cole Beasley questionable for game against Kansas City Chiefs

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

November 03, 2017 4:39 PM

FRISCO

The Dallas Cowboys should be close to full strength when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Only three players – wide receivers Cole Beasley (concussion) and Noah Brown (thigh) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (foot) – are questionable. But Beasley said he is ready to go, and Collins also expressed optimism about being healthy enough to play earlier in the week.

Beasley didn’t practice on Wednesday, was limited Thursday and had a full practice Friday.

“It went well. I felt good, felt normal,” Beasley said after Friday’s practice. “So feel like I’m good to go.”

Beasley sustained the concussion last Sunday in Washington on his final catch of the day, a 4-yard reception in the middle in which he was tackled by Redskins linebacker Martrell Spaight. Beasley said the injury happened when his helmet hit the turf.

“It really felt more like I got my equilibrium knocked off a little bit,” Beasley said. “It was just kind of some dizziness when I hit the ground.”

Wide receiver Dez Bryant (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (calf) was a full participant Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.

The only players who are listed as out are cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and kicker Dan Bailey (groin).

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

