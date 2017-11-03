Ezekiel Elliott: ‘I’m not an abuser’

As the Ezekiel Elliott battle with the NFL over his six-game suspension for allegedly committing domestic violence against former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson continues its twists and turns in federal court, many have wondered why the Dallas Cowboys star running back doesn’t give up.

That thought has never crossed Elliott mind, considering he was never charged or arrested and has maintained his innocence.

“No,” Elliott said in the locker room on Friday. “This is bigger than a suspension. It’s bigger than football, them [the NFL] trying to make me something I’m not.

“I’m not an abuser. That’s not who I am. This is my name and this is my reputation. This is something I’m going to have to life with beyond football. Every day is worth fighting.”

The Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Had Elliott taken the suspension when it was announced on Aug. 11, he would have already served the six games.

Now the delays and constant court battles have him possibly facing suspension during the playoffs if the Cowboys get that far and he ultimately loses in court.

Of course, that could mean more court battles.

In its initial suspension letter, the NFL specifically stated that the discipline was for (6) regular season games.

Now the NFL is saying that playoff games and the Super Bowl would be included in the suspension.

Asked about that possibility, Elliott defiantly responded with “I think they’re going to have to do whatever they said in the papers.”