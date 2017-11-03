Dak Prescott surprises high school football coach, team at practice

1:05 Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds Pause

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

1:15 Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

1:12 Dale Earnhardt Jr. gifts at TMS

1:01 Dak Prescott does it all. Meet Highland Park's new Cowboy coach

1:19 Cowboys DE David Irving talks about losing his nipple ring

2:25 Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

0:41 Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers

0:45 Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins