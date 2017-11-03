More Videos

  Dak Prescott does it all. Meet Highland Park's new Cowboy coach

    Watch Dak Prescott surprise Highland Park's head football coach as he takes over the defending state champions' practice for a day.

Watch Dak Prescott surprise Highland Park's head football coach as he takes over the defending state champions' practice for a day.
Watch Dak Prescott surprise Highland Park's head football coach as he takes over the defending state champions' practice for a day. National Football League

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott surprises high school football coach, team at practice

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

November 03, 2017 10:29 AM

In partnership with the NFL’s ‘Play Football’ campaign and Campbell’s Chunky Soup, Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott has really gotten involved with the local Dallas community.

Recently, Prescott made a surprise visit with Highland Park head football coach Randy Allen and his team during one of their practices. Prescott took over coaching duties for part of the practice, as Allen enjoyed a cup of Campbell’s Chunky Soup from the bleachers. Prescott then served the team after practice from a food truck.

Allen received the recognition for being a man of “high character.” Highland Park is also the defending state champions for Class 5A Division I in Texas. Allen was named coach of the year after the title run last season.

Thanks to an outstanding rookie year, Prescott received more endorsement deals than any player in the NFL.

This is the 20th year Campbell’s Chunky has been the Official Soup Sponsor of the NFL, dating back to 1997.

