Alfred Morris will start against Chiefs in place of Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys use a committee approach at running back in hopes of replacing the production of star Ezekiel Elliott, who has been suspended by the NFL for the next six games.

However, somebody has to take the field first and it is no surprise that veteran Alfred Morris will open the game as the starter against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with Rod Smith and Darren McFadden rotating in.

Morris has been the primary backup for Elliott through the first seven games, rushing 13 times for 105 yards while Smith has largely been used on third downs.

McFadden was inactive for the first seven games.

Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan confirmed Morris’ role Thursday.

“He will probably get the first shot,” Linehan said. “But we will not put ourselves in position to say this guy is playing this many plays or whatever. It would be safe to say he is going to have a good opportunity to get the first crack at it but they are all going to play at some point.”

Linehan said all three guys are going to play and he will give each of them a chance to stay with the hot hand if they get it going.

But he said there is confidence is all three as they built this roster with this situation in mind knowing that Elliott would likely miss time due to the suspension. They just didn't know when.

“We have all the confidence in the world that the way we set it up knowing that Zeke was going to miss some time that we have the right guys in place, which we believe that to be 100 percent true,” Linehan said. “We are excited about their ability to come in and keep our offense where we expect it to be."

Advice for Zeke

As the Cowboys are adjusting to life without Ezekiel Elliott, the suspended star running back is also adjusting to life without the football for the next six weeks.

Defensive tackle David Irving and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who both spent time away from the team under NFL suspensions, said the toughest part is watching the games.

Irving was suspended for the first four games in 2017, while Lawrence was sidelined for the first four games in 2016.

The Cowboys host Kansas City on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Lawrence had a big piece advice for Elliott.

“Zeke, don't watch the games, bro. Don't watch them. Just watch highlights,” said Lawrence, while looking directly into the television cameras in a personal appeal to Elliott.

Tight end Jason Witten, who has missed only one game in his 15-year career due to a broken jaw and holds the team record for 226 consecutive games played out of 230, said the Cowboys sympathize with Elliott.

“It's never easy,” Witten said. “This is a game we all love and have dreamed about playing since we were little kids. When that's taken away, I'm sure that's difficult. I'm in communication with him and will support him through it. It's never easy when you go through that.

“Our lives are set on a schedule. The opportunity we have week in and week out. Certainly, he's put a lot of work into it and this team. To not have the opportunity, I know it hurts. We just need to play well til he gets back. I think our team understands that.”

Transaction

The Cowboys released defensive end Stansly Maponga, who played at TCU, from their practice squad and signed former Texas A&M running back Trey Williams in his place on Thursday.